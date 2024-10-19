Weather

‘Tiny' Oscar intensifies into Category 1 hurricane, moves toward Cuba

Oscar is forecast to continue westward before it gets pulled into a frontal boundary and turns to the north and east.

By Chelsea Ambriz and NBC6

"Tiny" Oscar intensified into a hurricane Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said, with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.

Oscar formed near the Turks and Caicos, and is currently located about 165 miles east-southeast of the southeastern Bahamas and about 470 miles east of Camaguey, Cuba, the National Hurricane Center said in its 2 p.m. advisory. It is moving west at 12 mph.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Warnings and watches in effect

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Hurricane warning

  • Turks and Caicos Islands
  • Southeastern Bahamas

Hurricane watch

  • Cuban provinces of Guantanamo, Holguin and Las Tunas

Tropical storm watch

  • Cuban province of Camaguey

Oscar is forecast to continue westward before it gets pulled into a frontal boundary and turns to the north and east.

Hurricane Season

The NBC 6 First Alert Weather team guides you through hurricane season

Hurricanes May 31

Hurricane Season 2024: NBC 6's Guide for South Florida Residents

Palm Beach County Oct 18

Dozens of Palm Beach residents say they did not receive alerts ahead of tornadoes

This will move it away from the United States.

There is only a 24-hour window for Oscar to strengthen any more before it moves into shear, but there could be heavy rain for the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos and Cuba.

Rainfall totals could be up to 6 inches.

This article tagged under:

WeatherHurricane seasonTracking the Tropics
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us