Tornado Flips Small Planes, Uproots Trees in South Florida

Tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Ian overturned small planes, uprooted trees and unleashed more damage Tuesday evening throughout South Florida.

Officials at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines confirmed a tornado hit a section of the airport, damaging several aircraft and hangars.

Ian spawned tornadoes in South Florida. This is in #Broward County from the tornado that started in #Miami Gardens and moved into Pembroke Pines, Miramar, and on to Cooper City https://t.co/pwztJiCLuU — John Morales (@JohnMoralesTV) September 28, 2022

Several images showed small planes destroyed and turned completely upside down. Injuries have not been reported.

North Perry Airport was shut down temporarily for officials to fully assess the damage.

Tornado warnings were issued for largely Broward County as Hurricane Ian approached Florida's Gulf Coast.

The tornado started in Miami Gardens, moved to Pembroke Pines, Miramar, and onto Cooper City, and there was damage consistent with a second possible tornado two miles southwest of Hollywood.

Several images from neighborhoods in Cooper City and northwest Miami-Dade showed numerous uprooted trees. One picture showed a vehicle crushed by a fallen tree.

Ian was forecast to reach its peak intensity as a Category 4 hurricane over the warm Gulf of Mexico waters, with top winds of 140 mph before it makes landfall in Florida on Wednesday.

The hurricane center said Ian will slow down over the Gulf of Mexico, growing wider and stronger, with "life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and flooding expected with Ian in the Florida peninsula."