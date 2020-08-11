Tropical Depression 11 Forms in the Atlantic, Expected to Become Tropical Storm

A tropical depression formed over the Atlantic Tuesday and was expected to become a tropical storm by Wednesday night, forecasters said.

The system, Tropical Depression 11, had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was about 1,110 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands at 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

The depression was moving west at 16 mph, and was expected to start moving more to the west-northwest through the rest of the week.

The system could impact the Leeward Islands over the weekend, but so far was not a threat to the U.S. mainland.

As of Tuesday, computer models were showing decent consensus, pushing the system even farther to the north. If you take the GFS (American) and ECMWF (European) models at face value, rain and wind will be a non-issue for the Caribbean. In fact, the European model keeps the region mostly dry throughout the weekend.

Even if the system were to take a track farther to the south, major impacts aren't expected in South Florida. The system is forecast to face harsher conditions later this week and this will likely keep it from strengthening considerably.

If it forms, the system would become "Josephine," the 10th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.