Tropical Depression 13 forms, forecast to become a major hurricane as it moves across Atlantic

Tropical Depression 13 formed in the far Atlantic Tuesday and was forecast to become a major hurricane over the next week.

The depression had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was about 1,425 miles east of the Lesser Antilles Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

11AM AST Sep 5: Tropical Depression 13 forms in the Central Atlantic, forecast to become a powerful hurricane by the end of the week. Interests in the Leeward Islands should monitor the progress of this system at https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ pic.twitter.com/DDKzFBSFsz — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 5, 2023

The system was expected to become a hurricane this week and could become a major hurricane by the weekend, the NHC said.

It was moving to the west-northwest and was expected to continue in that direction over the next few days.

Here are several of our more trusted models and guidance. All point the most robust system in the Atlantic staying north of the #Caribbean. It's early and we will still watch this closely. @nbc6https://t.co/PKdbgxwLAa pic.twitter.com/VrjKhwMr5f — Adam Berg (@AdamBergNBC6) September 5, 2023

It's too early to say where the system was heading after that, though models on Tuesday were pretty consistent in keeping the system north of the northern Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico.