Tropical Depression 25 Forms in Western Caribbean

Tropical Depression 25 formed in the western Caribbean Friday and was expected to become a tropical storm as it moved towards the Yucatan Peninsula over the weekend.
The depression had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph Friday with a tropical storm warning in effect for portions of the Yucatan Peninsula, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
The system was not a direct threat to South Florida or the rest of the state.
If the system becomes a tropical storm, it would be named "Gamma."