hurricane season

Tropical Depression 25 Forms in Western Caribbean

Latest system in busy hurricane season not a direct threat to South Florida

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tropical Depression 25 formed in the western Caribbean Friday and was expected to become a tropical storm as it moved towards the Yucatan Peninsula over the weekend.

The depression had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph Friday with a tropical storm warning in effect for portions of the Yucatan Peninsula, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

The system was not a direct threat to South Florida or the rest of the state.

If the system becomes a tropical storm, it would be named "Gamma."

This article tagged under:

hurricane seasonFlorida2020 hurricane season
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us