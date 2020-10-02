Tropical Depression 25 Forms in Western Caribbean

Tropical Depression 25 formed in the western Caribbean Friday and was expected to become a tropical storm as it moved towards the Yucatan Peninsula over the weekend.

The depression had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph Friday with a tropical storm warning in effect for portions of the Yucatan Peninsula, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Tropical Depression Twenty-Five has formed in the Western Caribbean. Likely to become Tropical Storm Gamma as it approaches the Yucatan Peninsula. It's not moving anywhere near South Florida, but will help to bring lots of rain on Saturday & much drier weather Sunday. @nbc6 #nbc6 pic.twitter.com/HJKF72OQpJ — Steve MacLaughlin (@SteveMacNBC6) October 2, 2020

The system was not a direct threat to South Florida or the rest of the state.

If the system becomes a tropical storm, it would be named "Gamma."