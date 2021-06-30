Tropical Depression 5 Forms, South Florida in Forecast Cone

Tropical Depression Five has formed over the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to become a tropical storm by Thursday, as South Florida was in the system's cone of concern.

As of 11 p.m. Wednesday, maximum sustained winds were at 35 mph as the storm was about 1,020 miles east of the Windward Islands moving west-northwest at 23 mph, the NHC said.

By Monday and Tuesday, all eyes will be on the future Tropical Storm Elsa. All of South Florida is now in the cone of concern, along with big question marks about the exact track due to significant model differences.

The best-case scenario would be the storm missing South Florida far south or far east. If the storm approaches Key West, that would bring high impact weather to the Keys and disruptive, tropical bands of wind and rain to Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Surfside.

More should be known in the coming days as the forecast track becomes tighter and agreement is seen among models, but some type of disruptive weather is looking more likely, even if there is not a direct hit.

A tropical storm warning was issued for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Lucia, Barbados and Martinique. A tropical storm watch was issued for St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Guadeloupe.

A second tropical wave that was located just east of the Lesser Antilles has become less organized and significant development is no longer expected, the NHC said.