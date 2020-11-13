Tropical Depression Forms in Caribbean, Expected to Approach Central America

A tropical depression has formed in the central Caribbean sea, and the system is expected to strengthen before making its way to Central America early next week.

Tropical Depression 31 was located 310 miles south-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center's most recent update.

Currently there are no watches or warnings in effect, but forecasters warn that a Hurricane Watch may be issued later tonight for Nicaragua and Honduras.

The system is expected to continue moving towards the west through early Saturday, after which it may strengthen before approaching the coasts of Nicaragua and northeastern Honduras late Sunday and Monday.

Further in the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Theta continues to travel east with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

Earlier this month, Tropical Storm Eta spawned in the Caribbean and then hit Nicaragua as a Category 4 hurricane, killing at least 120 people in Central America and Mexico.

Then it left on a meandering path across Cuba, the Florida Keys and the Gulf of Mexico before slogging ashore again near Cedar Key, Florida. It finally crossed Florida and the Carolinas in a matter of hours after buffeting the Tampa Bay area with gusty winds and rain.

Eta was the 28th named storm of a busy Atlantic hurricane season, tying the 2005 record for named storms.