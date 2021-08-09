Tropical Depression Likely to Form in Atlantic Monday: NHC

All eyes are on a wave in the Atlantic Ocean that could become the next named system of the 2021 hurricane season.

The system was located about 100 miles east-northeast of Barbados Monday and was expected to form into a tropical depression later in the day, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

There is now a high chance for the disturbance located 150 miles east of Barbados to develop into a tropical depression within the next couple of days. More info: https://t.co/NERCKMhgQU pic.twitter.com/6QmKJyxSPz — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 9, 2021

The NHC was giving the system about an 80% chance of formation as it moved to the west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

While a tropical depression may form, the system, Invest 94L, still lacks a well-defined center of circulation. Through Monday afternoon, shower and thunderstorm activity has increased a bit but it has not reached the threshold to gain designation as a tropical depression or storm.

The wave was forecast to reach portions of the Lesser Antilles Monday night before it moves toward the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Tuesday. By mid-week it would be near the treacherous terrain of Hispaniola.

Heavy rains and flooding are likely for the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, the NHC said.

A reconnaissance aircraft may fly into the system as early as Wednesday morning to collect data, aiding the forecast.

It was too soon to tell how the system may - if at all - influence South Florida’s weather late-week and into the week. For now, shower and thunderstorm chances are expected to increase as the entity, in whatever state it may be in, likely passes to the south.

Meanwhile, a second wave that was located further east of the Lesser Antilles that had been given a low chance to develop was no longer expected to form.