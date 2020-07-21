2020 hurricane season

Tropical Depression Seven Forms in the Atlantic

If the system further organizes before Friday, it would be the earliest that a seventh named storm has formed in the Atlantic Basin

By Ryan Phillips

NBC Universal, Inc.

A new tropical depression has formed in the open tropical Atlantic Tuesday, some 1,400 miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

The system is likely to further organize and may become the seventh named system of the 2020 hurricane season in a day or two.

If it happens before July 24, it would be the earliest that a seventh named storm has formed in the Atlantic Basin.

Local

coronavirus testing 1 hour ago

Five Federal Drive-Thru COVID Testing Sites Set to Open in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties

flight route 44 mins ago

FAA to Change Routes For Flights Out of South Florida Airports

The location of the system also marks the farthest east a storm has developed this year.

While the heart of the season is still to come, running from mid-August through mid-October, the season so far has been characterized by brief, relatively weak tropical or sub-tropical cyclones.

At this time, interests in the Leeward Islands should monitor the progress of this system.

This article tagged under:

2020 hurricane seasontropical depressionatlantic hurricane season
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us