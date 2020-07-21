Tropical Depression Seven Forms in the Atlantic

A new tropical depression has formed in the open tropical Atlantic Tuesday, some 1,400 miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

The system is likely to further organize and may become the seventh named system of the 2020 hurricane season in a day or two.

If it happens before July 24, it would be the earliest that a seventh named storm has formed in the Atlantic Basin.

The location of the system also marks the farthest east a storm has developed this year.

While the heart of the season is still to come, running from mid-August through mid-October, the season so far has been characterized by brief, relatively weak tropical or sub-tropical cyclones.

At this time, interests in the Leeward Islands should monitor the progress of this system.