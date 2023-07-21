Tropical disturbance Invest 95-L will likely become tropical depression

Hurricane season kicked off with quite a bit of action early, but the second half of June and all of July so far has been pretty quiet because of the Saharan Air Layer: the dust from Africa that follows the very same wind patterns that bring hurricanes across the Atlantic.

But this past week has shown signs of becoming a bit more active, even if we are still not concerned for anything here in South Florida.

Tropical Storm Don is out in the middle of the ocean and poses no threat to land. It may peak as a high-end storm with 65 mph winds, but it will quickly dissipate as it moves north in the colder waters of the North Atlantic.

"Invest 95-L" is the next system to watch. This disturbance is actually a small area of low pressure about midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Because it has been moving directly into the Saharan Dust, its development has been hampered. But the dust will begin clearing out after the weekend. Once we remove the dry air and then factor in the scorching ocean temps, this system now has a 70% chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next seven days.

Should it strengthen into a tropical storm, it would get the name Emily.

There are no models that take the storm into South Florida. Obviously, we'll keep a very close eye just in case. Our European Model shows that the system is tracking very far south toward Central America. The GFS Model shows the storm tracking farther north, maybe even enough to enhance our rain chances by next weekend, but again, we aren't concerned at this time for anything significant we'd need to prepare for.