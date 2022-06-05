Tropical Storm Alex Becomes First Named Storm of 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season

Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, formed Sunday morning in the Atlantic after leaving heavy rain and flooding behind in South Florida.

Alex is on a quick northeastward track and is expected to make its closest approach to Bermuda on Monday afternoon.

The tropical storm is located about 635 miles west-southwest of Bermuda, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Alex has sustained winds of 50 miles per hour.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

NBC 6's Ryan Nelson reports on heavy rainfall and floods in Miami-Dade

The storm was an undefined system when began to move into the southern portions of the Florida Peninsula on Saturday.

The National Weather Service reports that 11 inches of rain fell over downtown Miami as of 9 a.m. Saturday, leaving widespread flooding as it passed South Florida. South Miami recorded just over nine and a half inches while Kendall recorded nearly seven and a half inches.

The flooding included over nine inches of rain reported in Hollywood and nearly seven and a half inches at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

CLICK HERE FOR A LIST OF RAINFALL TOTALS

The area was one of just many dealing with flooding issues after the system came early Saturday morning.

The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially began Wednesday with researchers predicting an "above-normal" year and forecasters already keeping an eye on one system that could become the first named storm of the season.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's average for the Atlantic hurricane season is 14 named storms and seven hurricanes. The average for major hurricanes is three.

Last month, NOAA released their predictions for this year, calling for an "above-normal" 2022 with 14-21 named storms expected.

The "Wall of Wind" can blow away buildings at Category 5 hurricane strength.