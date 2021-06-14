Tropical Storm Bill Forms, Expected to Be Short-Lived

Tropical Storm Bill has formed off the coast of North Carolina on Monday night, but forecasters expect it to be short-lived as it moves away from the United States.

Bill is located 335 miles east of Cape Hatteras, a National Hurricane Center advisory said. It has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and is moving northeast at 23 mph.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Some additional strengthening is possible on Tuesday, however, the system is expected to become a post-tropical low and dissipate on Wednesday, according to the NHC. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center.

The NHC says another low-pressure system over the Bay of Campeche could develop in the next few days while it moves near the coast of Mexico. A 20 percent chance of development is forecast over the next two days with a 70 percent chance over the next five days.

The potential system could bring heavy rainfall for portions of Central America and Mexico and possibly impact states like Texas and Louisiana by this weekend.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave just offshore of west Africa could develop in the coming days, with forecasts saying a 10 percent chance of formation in the next two days and a 20 percent chance over the next five days.