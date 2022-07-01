Tropical Storm Bonnie Makes Landfall in Central America

Tropical Storm Bonnie made landfall late Friday in Central America, spreading heavy rain across portions of Nicaragua and Costa Rica.

The National Hurricane Center reports Bonnie has winds of 50 miles per hour as it moved west at 16 miles per hour 75 miles south of Nicaragua.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for portions of the coast of both Nicaragua and Costa Rica.

Forecasts have the system moving across southern Nicaragua and northern Costa Rica Friday night and emerging over the eastern Pacific Ocean on Saturday.

The main impacts to portions of Nicaragua and Costa Rica will be winds gusting to tropical storm force or slightly higher along with heavy rain. Rain will likely be the bigger story. Some isolated rain amounts could reach 12 inches.

Two other potential systems are also being tracked — one that's along the southeastern United States with a 20 percent chance of formation, and an area in the central Atlantic Ocean has a 10 percent chance of development over the next five days as it moves to the west-northwest.

One thing that seems to be likely is the moisture from this wave not reaching South Florida until at least Tuesday or Wednesday, after the Fourth of July. Computer models show this tropical wave could spread rain across the area, but it's early and the NBC 6 First Alert Weather team will continue to watch.

The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially began June 1 with researchers predicting an "above-normal" year.

The first named system occurred in early June, when Tropical Storm Alex formed off Florida's east coast after moving across the state, dropping massive rainfall and causing flooding in South Florida as Potential Tropical Cyclone One.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's averages for the Atlantic hurricane season is 14 named storms and seven hurricanes. The average for major hurricanes is three.

Last month, NOAA released their predictions for this year, calling for an "above-normal" 2022 with 14-21 named storms expected.