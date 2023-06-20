hurricane season

Tropical Storm Bret strengthens as TS watch issued for Barbados: NHC

The center of Bret is expected to move across portions of the Lesser Antilles Thursday, then move across the eastern Caribbean Sea on Friday

By NBC6 and Associated Press

A tropical storm watch was in effect for Barbados as Tropical Storm Bret slightly strengthened Tuesday.

According to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Bret — with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph — was moving west at 18 mph over 800 miles east of the Windward Islands.

Barbados issued a tropical storm watch for the island Tuesday. A watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

The center of Bret is expected to move across portions of the Lesser Antilles Thursday afternoon and Thursday night, and then move across the eastern Caribbean Sea on Friday, according to the NHC.

Bret is expected to strengthen in the next day or so, but is expected to stay a tropical storm when it reaches the Lesser Antilles Thursday and Thursday night.

The storm formed Monday — an early and aggressive start to the Atlantic hurricane season that began on June 1.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has forecast 12 to 17 named storms for this year’s hurricane season. It said between five and nine of those storms could become hurricanes, including up to four major hurricanes of Category 3 or higher.

