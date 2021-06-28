Depression Strengthens to Tropical Storm Danny

A depression off the coast of South Carolina has strengthened to Tropical Storm Danny Monday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Danny is located about 60 miles east of Beaufort, South Carolina, according to the latest advisory from the NHC. It has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving west-northwest at 16 mph.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Edisto Beach to South Santee River in South Carolina.

Danny is forecast to make landfall along the coast of South Carolina within the next few hours. Rapid weakening is forecast after landfall occurs.

Meanwhile, a broad area of low pressure located in the eastern Atlantic Ocean is slowly moving west and could develop at some point during the work week, reaching the Lesser Antilles by Wednesday.

A 20 percent chance of formation is possible within 48 hours and a 40 percent chance is possible in the next five days.