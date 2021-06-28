2021 Hurricane Season

Depression Strengthens to Tropical Storm Danny

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Edisto Beach to South Santee River in South Carolina.

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A depression off the coast of South Carolina has strengthened to Tropical Storm Danny Monday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Danny is located about 60 miles east of Beaufort, South Carolina, according to the latest advisory from the NHC. It has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving west-northwest at 16 mph.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather. Download our NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Edisto Beach to South Santee River in South Carolina.

Local

Surfside 2 hours ago

President Biden Supports Federal Probe for Surfside Condo Collapse

Miami building collapse 7 hours ago

Family Comforted After Finding Items Following Surfside Condo Collapse

Danny is forecast to make landfall along the coast of South Carolina within the next few hours. Rapid weakening is forecast after landfall occurs.

Meanwhile, a broad area of low pressure located in the eastern Atlantic Ocean is slowly moving west and could develop at some point during the work week, reaching the Lesser Antilles by Wednesday.

A 20 percent chance of formation is possible within 48 hours and a 40 percent chance is possible in the next five days.

This article tagged under:

2021 Hurricane SeasonNational Hurricane Centertracking the tropics
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us