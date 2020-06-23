hurricane season

Tropical Storm Dolly Forms Over Atlantic, Expected to Weaken

National Hurricane Center

Tropical Storm Dolly on June 23, 2020.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Tropical Storm Dolly formed Tuesday over the northern Atlantic Ocean but was expected to dissipate later in the week, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The storm's maximum sustained winds were near 45 mph but weakening is expected during the next day or two as Dolly moves over colder waters, the Hurricane Center said.

The storm is expected to become a post-tropical storm Wednesday and then dissipate by early Thursday, forecasters said.

Local

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Florida Bar's License Suspended After 41 Workers and Patrons Test Positive for COVID-19

Miami 3 hours ago

Miami Gardens Man Wins $15 Million From Scratch-Off Ticket

As of Tuesday afternoon, Dolly was centered about 665 miles (1,070 kilometers) southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland, and it was moving east-northeast at 13 mph (20 kph). It did not pose a threat to any land.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

hurricane seasonTropical Storm Dolly
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us