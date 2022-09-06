Tropical Storm Earl Expected to Strengthen to Hurricane Later This Week

We continue to watch Hurricane Danielle, Tropical Storm Earl and a third system in the far eastern Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Earl has winds of 70 mph and it located about roughly 600 miles south of Bermuda, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Earl had strengthened as of Tuesday afternoon, and it is expected to intensify considerably as it moves away from the Caribbean.

Earl's impacts look to be of little consequence to land but the system may bring tropical storm conditions this week to Bermuda. A watch was issued for the area.

The official forecast keeps the tropical system well east of the island, which is great news, considering it is forecast to be the season's first major hurricane.

Meantime, Danielle is barely holding on to its hurricane status. It's located in the north Atlantic, about 800 miles west of the Azores. Danielle is forecast to weaken as it moves to the east over the coming days. No impact to land.

Finally, we are keeping an eye on a broad area of low pressure in the far eastern atlantic. This system could be a depression in the next two to three days as it trudges to the west. Impacts are near zero in the short term.

A fourth area of interest is a tropical wave, forecast to move off of the coast of Africa soon, but there is a low chance of development.