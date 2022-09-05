Tropical Storm Earl Expected to Form Into Hurricane Later This Week

Tropical Storm Earl is poised to become the first major hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

Earl, located south of Bermuda, has winds of 65 mph and is moving north at 6 mph, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters said Earl can gradually strengthen to a hurricane by Wednesday.

Monday 5 pm: #Earl still poised to become the second hurricane and first major hurricane of the 2022 season. No threat to land, the lull of US threats will (thankfully) continue. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/9iE88mub8N — Ryan Phillips - NBC6 (@RyanNBC6) September 5, 2022

North of Earl is Hurricane Danielle, which strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane again on Saturday. Still not impacting land, Hurricane Danielle is meandering in the open water and is expecting to weaken.

There should be no tropical impacts on South Florida or the U.S. over the extended period.