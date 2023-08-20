Tropical Storm Emily forms in the Atlantic, with four other areas being watched

Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Atlantic Sunday, as forecasters were watching four other areas of possible development.

Emily had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph as it moved west-northwest at 10 mph about 1,000 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

There were no watches or warnings in effect. The NHC's storm track showed Emily staying far out in the Atlantic while eventually turning toward the north.

National Hurricane Center Tropical Storm Emily at 11 a.m. on Aug. 20, 2023.

Emily's strength wasn't expected to change Sunday, but gradual weakening was expected later in the week, and Emily could be a post-tropical remnant low by Tuesday, the NHC said.

Meanwhile, the NHC was keeping an eye on four other systems that could possibly develop.

To the west of Emily was Tropical Depression Six, which had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph Sunday.

National Hurricane Center Tropical Depression Six on Aug. 20, 2023.

The NHC said the depression was staying stead in strong wind shear but was expected to gradually weaken before becoming a remnant low and dissipating on Monday.

Down in the eastern Caribbean, forecasters were watching an area of low pressure that could become a tropical depression over the next couple days.

The system was expected to move westward to west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph over the eastern and central Caribbean, before turning northward and moving into the southwestern Atlantic Ocean by midweek.