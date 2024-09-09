Hurricane season

Tropical Storm Francine forms in the Gulf, hurricane watch issued in Louisiana

The storm is expected to gradually strengthen over the next few days and was likely to become a hurricane before it reaches the northwestern U.S. Gulf Coast on Wednesday

By Ryan Phillips

NBC Universal, Inc.

Newly-formed Tropical Storm Francine was named in the Gulf of Mexico Monday morning.

Francine had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph as it moved north-northwest at 5 mph about 480 miles south-southwest of Cameron, Louisiana, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

A hurricane watch was issued from Cameron eastward to Grand Isle in Louisiana.

Francine is expected to be just offshore of the northern Gulf Coast of Mexico through Tuesday, and approach the Louisiana and Upper Texas coastline on Wednesday.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The storm is expected to gradually strengthen over the next few days and was likely to become a hurricane before it reaches the northwestern U.S. Gulf Coast on Wednesday.

While it's the sixth system of the season, the name may strike you as unfamiliar. If so, you're correct.

This is the first time that Francine has appeared on the World Meteorological Organization's list for Atlantic basin storm names.

It replaced Florence from the 2018 season due to its noteworthy impacts to North and South Carolina.

hurricane radar
Getty Images
IN SPACE - SEPTEMBER 14: In this NOAA satellite handout image , shows Hurricane Florence as it made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina on September 14, 2018. The National Hurricane Center reported Florence had sustained winds of 90 mph at landfall and was moving slowly westward at 6 mph. (Photo by NOAA via Getty Images)

Florence was retired at the end of that season, replaced with Francine.

Hurricane Season

The NBC 6 First Alert Weather team guides you through hurricane season

Hurricanes May 31

Hurricane Season 2024: NBC 6's Guide for South Florida Residents

Hurricane season 19 hours ago

New system in Gulf of Mexico likely to become 6th named storm of 2024 hurricane season

The WMO names are used in six year cycles, thus making 2024 Francine's debut.

Barring any extreme outcomes, the name will stay with the 2024 group and repeat again in 2030.

Ever wonder how hurricanes are named? The tradition can be traced back to the 1800s, when storms were named to honor Catholic saints, and evolved over the years.

This article tagged under:

Hurricane seasonLouisiana
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us