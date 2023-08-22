Tropical Storm Harold forms in Gulf of Mexico as forecasters keep an eye on Franklin, 2 other disturbances

The tropics remain busy with five areas of interest and yet another storm named overnight.

Two of these systems, Tropical Storm Harold and Franklin are the only two set to impact land.

Tropical Storm Harold formed overnight in the Gulf of Mexico. The storm has maximum sustained winds near 45 mph, with higher gusts.

Harold is already bringing bands of heavy rain to south Texas and we could see tropical storm force winds today too.

Landfall could come as early as midday, very near the Brownsville area.

Rain amounts could hit 7” in some spots with up to 10” coming to northern portions of Mexico.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Mouth of Rio Grande to Port O’Connor, Texas and a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Port O’Connor to Sargent, Texas.

Tropical Storm Franklin

Franklin is the other tropical storm of interest.

Franklin is forecast to reach the southern coast of Hispaniola on Wednesday, traverse the island and move off of the northern coast on Thursday.

The storm sits about 250 miles south of Santo Domingo as it continues to drift to the north. It has maximum sustained winds near 50 mph, with higher gusts.

The forecast calls for landfall Wednesday in the Dominican Republic as a tropical storm.

The slow forward speed means rain could be a big deal. We are thinking that over a foot of rain could hit parts of the island. Landslide and mudslide potential remains high.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the entire south coast of the Dominican Republic from Haiti border eastward to Isla Saona, Haiti entire south coast from Anse d’Hainault eastward to the Dominican Republic border.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the Dominican Republic entire north and east coast from the Haiti border eastward and southward to Isla Saona and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Other areas of interest

Tropical Depression Gert is barely a tropical cyclone and could dissipate or become post-tropical at any time, forecasters said.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Gert or its remnants should move west-northwestward to northwestward.

Forecasters are also monitoring the remnants of former Tropical Storm Emily near the Leeward Islands.

They believe the system could redevelop later this week or the weekend. It has a 20% chance of development over the next seven days.

There is also an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms located a few hundred miles west of the Cape Verde Islands.

A tropical depression could develop for later this week as it moves west-northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic.

The system has about a 60% chance of formation over the next seven days.