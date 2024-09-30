Tropical Storm Kirk forms over Atlantic, expected to become a major hurricane

Another tropical storm formed in the Atlantic Monday and was expected to become a major hurricane later this week, forecasters said.

Tropical Storm Kirk had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph as it moved west over 700 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect and Kirk was forecast to stay in the open waters of the Atlantic at this time.

Kirk was forecast to become a major hurricane as it tracks northwest over the next week but was not expected to bring threats to South Florida.

Meanwhile, Joyce barely remained a tropical depression on Monday as it headed north far out over the Atlantic.

National Hurricane Center A look at the Atlantic on Sept. 30, 2024.

To the north, what was Tropical Storm Isaac was moving into the high latitudes of the North Atlantic and losing its tropical characteristics, becoming a post-tropical cyclone.

To the east of Kirk was another disturbance that had an 80% chance of formation over the next week, and could become a tropical depression over the next few days while it moves slowly westward over the eastern tropical Atlantic.

Another area being monitored was in the western Caribbean Sea that had a 40% chance of development over the next week, possibly while the system is in the southern Gulf of Mexico.

Sep 30 8a EDT: We are monitoring the W Caribbean this morning. Conditions could become more favorable for development in a few days, and there is a medium chance for a tropical depression to form in the NW Caribbean or S Gulf of Mexico late week. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ pic.twitter.com/Ay9dUmVrG8 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 30, 2024

Kirk is the 11th named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season. If it becomes a major hurricane, it would be the third of the season, following Beryl and Helene.