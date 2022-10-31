Tropical Storm Lisa Forms, Could Intensify Into Category 1 Hurricane: NHC

All eyes are on the Caribbean as Tropical Storm Lisa formed Monday, the next named system of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

Lisa has winds of 45 mph as it moves west at 14 mph 185 miles south-southwest of Kingston, Jamaica, with the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for Jamaica. Forecasters said Belize and the Yucatan Peninsula should monitor the storm.

Forecasts have the storm passing over the country Monday and Tuesday before intensifying. It is expected to intensify into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall in the Central America region along the coast of Belize and Honduras.

Tropical Storm Lisa formed as of the 11 am advisory. Updates with the forecast show it slowly strengthening over the next few days.



The area has not expected to have any impacts on Florida or the United States.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's updated prediction totals call for 14-20 named storms, one below their prediction released in May.

The total number of hurricanes expected remains unchanged at six to ten, but the number of major hurricanes is now expected to be three to five, instead of the earlier prediction of three to six, NOAA said.

NOAA's averages for the Atlantic hurricane season are 14 named storms and seven hurricanes. The average for major hurricanes is three.

Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project's updated forecast calls for 18 named storms, one below their prediction released in April.

The hurricane season officially ends on November 30.