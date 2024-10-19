Tropical Storm Nadine nears landfall, as Oscar forms in the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Nadine nears landfall over Belize, as the system moves west on Saturday. Meanwhile, Oscar intensified to a Category 1 hurricane en route to Cuba.

Neither system is coming to South Florida.

Here's where the storms are, and the regions that could see impacts.

Nadine

Nadine is expected to weaken by Sunday morning. Heavy rain and tropical storm conditions are spreading over Belize and the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico.

Tropical storm warnings continue for Belize and Mexico. Flooding rain leading to flash flooding is anticipated, and some spots could experience up to 12 inches of rainfall.

Tropical storm conditions will continue through Saturday afternoon.

Oscar

Meanwhile, Oscar formed into a tropical storm near the Turks and Caicos and became a hurricane Saturday.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for the Turks and Caicos Islands and the Southeastern Bahamas. The government of Cuba issued a tropical storm warning for the provinces of Guantanamo, Holguin and Las Tunas, and a tropical storm watch for Camaguey.

Oscar is forecast to continue westward before it gets pulled into a frontal boundary and turns to the north and east.

This will move it away from the United States.

There is only a 24-hour window for Oscar to strengthen any more before it moves into shear, but there could be heavy rain for the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos and Cuba.

Rainfall totals could be up to 6 inches.