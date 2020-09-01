Tropical Storm Nana Forms, Takes Aim at Central America

Tropical Storm Nana formed south of Jamaica and was taking aim at Central America, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Tuesday.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft crew flew into the storm, recording maximum sustained winds of 50 mph with higher gusts.

Nana is the earliest 14th named storm on record, beating Nate, which formed on Sept. 6 in 2005. That's according to Colorado State University professor Phil Klotzbach.

UPDATE: Tropical Storm #Nana has formed from PTC 16, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 km/h). A Special Advisory will be issued within the hour to update the forecast. https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/DJmOGpRfoE — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 1, 2020

The hurricane center says Nana was centered about 120 miles southwest of Kingston, Jamaica, and was moving west at 18 mph on a path that could damage Belize, Honduras, Guatemala and southernmost Mexico.