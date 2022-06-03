Tropical Storm Warning for South Florida as Tropical Cyclone One Approaches

All of South Florida is now under a Tropical Storm Warning due to what could be the first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

Potential Tropical Cyclone One formed Thursday and is expected to bring heavy rainfall and possible flooding to South Florida.

Potential Tropical Cyclone One was located 185 miles north-northeast of Cozumel, Mexico, and 350 miles southwest of Fort Myers, and was moving northeast at 7 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph as of the latest advisory.

A Flood Watch is also in effect for coastal Miami-Dade and a Flood Advisory for Broward.

5pm Friday: No changes at this time. Impacts for South Florida remain the same.

Still hanging on the idea that "Alex" will stir up as this system begins marching northeast in the southern Gulf. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/jN7BPm9RAj — Ryan Phillips - NBC6 (@RyanNBC6) June 3, 2022

The impacts for Friday/Saturday include heavy rainfall leading to flooding, gusty winds. Rainfall amounts of 4-8 inches are possible with isolated amounts close to 12 inches.

While the winds are at a tropical storm level, the National Hurricane Center has yet to classify it at that level due to an undefined center.

The system should move across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico through Friday night, and then move across the southern and central portions of the Florida Peninsula on Saturday, according to the NHC.

If it develops into a tropical storm, which forecasters said is possible, it would be named Alex.

It does seem as though Tropical Storm or even Hurricane Alex could form in the Atlantic after the system crosses Florida.

The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially began Wednesday with researchers predicting an "above-normal" year and forecasters already keeping an eye on one system that could become the first named storm of the season.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's averages for the Atlantic hurricane season is 14 named storms and seven hurricanes. The average for major hurricanes is three.

Last month, NOAA released their predictions for this year, calling for an "above-normal" 2022 with 14-21 named storms expected.

