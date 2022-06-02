Tropical Storm Watch Issued for South Florida as Potential Tropical Cyclone One Forms

A Tropical Storm Watch was issued for South Florida as Potential Tropical Cyclone One formed Thursday evening, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Potential Tropical Cyclone One

5:00 PM EDT Thu Jun 2

Location: 21.4°N 87.5°W

Moving: N at 5 mph

Min pressure: 1003 mb

Max sustained: 35 mph — John Morales (@JohnMoralesTV) June 2, 2022

Potential Tropical Cyclone One was located 75 miles northwest of Cozumel, Mexico, and 505 miles southwest of Fort Myers, and was moving north at 5 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

Heavy rainfall will spread over portions of Cuba, the Florida Keys, and South Florida on Friday and Saturday with flooding possible, according to the NHC.

The Flood Watch is also in effect from midnight tonight through Sunday morning for Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach counties.

If it develops into a tropical storm, which forecasters said is possible, it would be named Alex.

At this time, it looks like more a rain impact than a wind impact, but that rain could be very heavy on Friday and Saturday.

Some parts of South Florida could see as much as five inches of rain over the course of the system's impact. But rainfall forecasts are trending up with model output of as much as 10 inches in metro South Florida, according to NBC 6 Hurricane Specialist John Morales.

Winds will gust as well, quite possibly 30-40 miles per hour or slightly higher.

It does seem as though Tropical Storm or even Hurricane Alex could form in the Atlantic after the system crosses Florida.

The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially began Wednesday with researchers predicting an "above-normal" year and forecasters already keeping an eye on one system that could become the first named storm of the season.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's averages for the Atlantic hurricane season is 14 named storms and seven hurricanes. The average for major hurricanes is three.

Last month, NOAA released their predictions for this year, calling for an "above-normal" 2022 with 14-21 named storms expected.

