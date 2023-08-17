Tropics heating up with 4 areas of concern, including a hurricane in the Pacific

Hurricane Season 2023 started off with Arlene, Bret, Cindy and Don, but the vast majority of the summer has been very quiet.

Things are finally starting to heat up with four areas of concern. Three disturbances in the Atlantic may have a chance to strengthen, but they are not of any threat to South Florida at this time.

We’ll be keeping an eye on a disturbance over The Bahamas which will cross over South Florida this weekend with rain and wind, but nothing more. As this moisture moves west into the Gulf, there is a 30% chance for this system to become a tropical depression toward the Texas coast.

Meanwhile, in the Pacific, Hilary is now a major, Category 3 Hurricane with 120 mph winds. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting this storm to get stronger, possibly to Category 4 as it moves north.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Hilary is now a major, Category 3 Hurricane in the Pacific with 120mph winds. Hilary will get stronger as it moves north, but holding together as a hurricane becomes very difficult as the storm crosses into SoCal, where folks are preparing for a very rare tropical storm. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/9razKD794b — Steve MacLaughlin (@SteveMacNBC6) August 18, 2023

While tropical storm conditions are now looking like a good bet for Southern California, it is way too soon to know just how strong Hilary will be. It would be very difficult for this system to hold together as a hurricane at landfall. But folks in San Diego are preparing for flooding rain and gusty winds.

We received two questions from viewers today: Is a Category 2 landfall possible and has that ever happened before? San Diego has never seen a Category 2 landfall in their history.

Is a Cat 2 landfall in the forecast? No, not at this time. The system may approach as a Category 2, which is already pretty amazing, but it is not likely to actually be a hurricane over San Diego.

That being said, this will be a very strong storm as it parallels Baja California, Mexico. How strong will it be at landfall? We’ll know more as the National Hurricane Center cone starts to tighten up in the coming days.