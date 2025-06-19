‘Unprecedented' Erick is first record-setting hurricane of 2025: Morales

Increasing weather extremes are producing a larger human and economic toll. And a lot of dying canaries in coalmines.

No major hurricane on record had struck before August on the Pacific coast of Mexico until Erick did so on this mid-June Thursday as a category 3, after peaking as a 145 mile-per-hour (mph) category 4 monster.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Admittedly, the historical registry of tropical cyclones in the eastern Pacific is short, dating back to 1949. But those archives include 1,250 tropical cyclones, putting Erick firmly into "unprecedented" territory.

National Hurricane Center National Hurricane Center

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Gasping canaries, figuratively the symptoms of environmental degradation, continue to appear across every coalmine — or countries in this metaphor.

The growing collection of recent astonishing hurricanes is a clear sign that climate change is increasing the speed limit of tropical windstorms.

It feeds my growing concern over stronger and more damaging tropical systems fueled by global warming hitting increasingly vulnerable populations.

For Mexico’s south shore, Hurricane Erick is now the third major hurricane to strike in a part of the country that had never (at least in the historical record) experienced such strong storms. Otis, John, and now Erick, have all hit since October 2023 — a span of less than 2 years.

As most hurricanes that reach major status, Erick went through a rapid intensification (RI) cycle. But not just any RI cycle.

Between 3 a.m. and 11:40 p.m. local time on Wednesday, a span of just under 15 hours, Erick went from a 65 mph tropical storm to a raging 145 mph potentially catastrophic category 4 hurricane. This 80 mph gain in strength in less than 15 hours greatly exceeds the threshold of "extreme" RI, which is defined as a 58 mph gain in windspeed over the course of 24 hours.

Erick’s extreme RI pace doesn’t quite match the rate at which the Atlantic basin’s Hurricane Milton strengthened in October of last year. Most of you have seen the video of how that rate of extreme RI impacted me on live television.

Hurricane Specialist John Morales speaks about the potentially devastating effects of Hurricane Milton.

In Milton’s case, the hurricane gained 90 mph in 15 hours.

Like Milton, Erick thankfully weakened before making landfall as a 125-mph category 3 on Thursday morning just east of Punta Maldonado in the state of Oaxaca. In addition to destructive winds and storm surge, Erick was expected to yield up to 16 inches of rain even while weakening.

It didn’t take long for the first record-setting hurricane to appear in 2025.

The same thing happened in 2024 when Hurricane Beryl became the strongest Atlantic hurricane to form so early in the year.

Add to that other remarkable 2024 Atlantic and eastern Pacific hurricanes like Helene, Milton, and John; 2023’s Idalia, Lee and Otis; 2022’s Ian and Fiona; and 2021’s Ida, and you’ve got enough canaries to fill a pet shop.

If only the birds were healthy.