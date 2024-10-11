Videos show tornado winds brought by Milton tearing up trees in St. Lucie County

Videos posted by St. Lucie County on social media after a pair of tornados brought in by Hurricane Milton tore through the area show the incredible speed and power of the twisters.

In one moment, skies are gray and intense winds blow through tree branches.

But seconds later, they pick up to extraordinary speeds, rocking the camera, sending tree branches flying down the road and ripping up bushes.

One of the videos was shot on Orange Avenue and South Rock Road, the county said in the Facebook post.

In nearby Fort Pierce, the aftermath was utter disaster.

Joseph-Dorlean was stunned to see the tornado tossed her husband’s semi-truck into the road like a toy truck.

“Our semi that was parked there, is now there,” she said pointing from one end of the parking lot to the road. “It’s a total loss, a total loss.”

Emergency crews worked overnight to move two semi-trucks from the road.

St. Lucie County officials say more than 100 homes are destroyed or seriously damaged. Temporary shelters are open for those whose homes were lost.

“It’s a tragic thing because it’s not like they should’ve evacuated, what do you do when you have a tornado? You duck and cover, it happens so quickly. Those things are really strong and powerful,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis.