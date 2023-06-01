hurricane season

WATCH: ‘Ahead of the Storm': NBC6's Hurricane Special 2023

By NBC6

NBC6

The 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially began Thursday with researchers predicting a "near-normal" year and forecasters already keeping an eye on a tropical depression that could become the first named storm of the season.

With the start of hurricane season, NBC6's team of First Alert meteorologists put together the annual hurricane season special.

The 2023 special titled "Ahead of the Storm" airs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday on NBC6, or you can watch it in this article.

