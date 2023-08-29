hurricane season

WATCH: Tracking Hurricane Idalia

By NBC6

Millions of Florida residents are preparing as Hurricane Idalia gained steam in the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and threatened to unleash life-threatening storm surges and rainfall.

Join NBC6 as we give you the latest on Idalia, which is projected to come ashore early Wednesday as a Category 3 system with sustained winds of up to 120 mph.

Watch the special in the player above starting at 7:30 p.m.

