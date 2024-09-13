Hurricane season

Why John Morales will never forget these 5 hurricanes

NBC6's hurricane specialist talks about the hurricanes that were most pivotal to him throughout his career

“Sometimes, the worst does happen.”

Throughout John Morales’ 30+ year career, he has forecast some of the most violent hurricanes. From his days working for the Puerto Rican government to guiding South Florida viewers on NBC 6, Morales has felt the impact of hurricanes on and off the TV screen.

The meteorologist says he will never forget the following hurricanes: David, Hugo, Andrew, Irma and Maria.

He explains why these storms are seared in his memory.

