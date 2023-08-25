Will a tropical system form in the Gulf? John Morales looks at what to expect

Beware of the "I" storm.

Since 2001, eleven infamous Atlantic hurricane names starting with the letter "I" have been retired due to the severe damage they’ve generated.

Most recently, Major Hurricane Ian generated the costliest disaster in Florida’s history. The year before, Ida wreaked havoc in Louisiana followed by never-before-seen flash flooding in the Northeast.

In 2017, Major Hurricane Irma flattened parts of the Leeward and British Virgin Islands before striking the Florida Keys as a Cat 4. Ingrid, Irene, Igor, Ike, Ivan, Isabel, Isidore and Iris complete the surprisingly long list of "I" names retired since the beginning of the century.

Idalia is the next name on the 2023 list.

Will Idalia even form in the Gulf of Mexico by early next week? The National Hurricane Center thinks it’s likely. But potential future-Idalia will need several meteorological ingredients to come together before the storm is named.

National Hurricane Center Tropical Weather Outlook issued by the National Hurricane Center at 8 a.m. on Friday, August 25, 2023.

Its current form is a broad area of spin around low pressure centered north of Honduras. By now the entire planet knows how hot sea surface temperatures are in the Atlantic, including the Caribbean Sea, where the disturbance sits right now, and the Gulf of Mexico which is where it’s expected to go next. In terms of warm water to fuel it, the system will have no lack of it.

Broad low pressure isn't enough to trigger tropical storm formation, though. The barometric pressure at the surface would have to drop, and the low would need to consolidate instead of remaining as an ill-defined area of spin around Central America.

The catalyst for that to happen may be an upper level area of low pressure that's forecast by computer models to form in the northeastern corner of the Gulf of Mexico. That upper low could provide the favorable atmospheric dynamics to deepen and strengthen the Caribbean system as it moves towards the north.

There is, thankfully, a factor that will work against the Gulf disturbance from becoming a worrisome tropical cyclone. Wind shear has been present and sufficiently strong across many parts of the Atlantic basin for much of this season. The next five days will be no exception over our part of the world.

Tropical Tidbits GFS forecast for mean wind shear between 5000 and 39000 feet above the surface averaged August 25-30. Via Tropical Tidbits.

Nine tropical storms have formed so far this hurricane season. Yet, as of Friday, only 1 had reached hurricane strength. That is a remarkably low ratio of hurricanes to storms, and wind shear has played a big role in keeping the numerous storms in check.

That’s precisely what computer models are wrangling over with the current disturbance. Will wind shear be strong and keep the Caribbean low weak? Or will the shear be weaker so that the system becomes a strong tropical storm or even a hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico? A weaker system might head northeast towards central Florida whereas a stronger one might head north towards the Panhandle.

For South Florida, the main concern will be about the indirect effects in the form of deep moisture and distant spiral bands that will likely lead to a wet and breezy start to next week.

In the meantime, the disturbance is sure to garner a lot of attention, especially from a state still reeling from last year’s "I" hurricane. Infamous Ian will never be forgotten.

John Morales is NBC6's hurricane specialist.