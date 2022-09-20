2022 Hurricane Season

With Fiona and Gaston Out in Force, Third Wave in Atlantic Is One to Watch

Invest 98-L will likely become Hermine

By Steve MacLaughlin

The tropics are quite active with three significant areas of concern.

Major Hurricane Fiona may continue to gain strength, possibly to a Category 4 before approaching Bermuda. Any track at this point will affect Bermuda, the question is: are they closer to the vicious and ferocious center, or just getting the less-impactful outer bands on the far eastern side of the storm?

Gaston will head toward the Azores in the coming days, so neither Fiona nor Gaston will have any implications for South Florida.

But Invest 98-L could be a problem over the next week. It now has an 80% chance of becoming a tropical depression and will likely become Hermine.

Our models are very consistent over the next five days, taking this developing storm across the Caribbean toward the southwestern coast of Cuba. Models then show more strengthening as the storm enters the Gulf.

It is way too soon to know what this system wants to do, but all of South Florida will need to monitor it in the coming days.

At this point, Key West, the west coast of Florida and the entire Gulf Coast will need to keep close tabs on the future Hermine. We’ll know more as model data continues to come in.

