Isolated Showers Expected Sunday as Rain Chances Lower to Start Work Week

Isolated showers are working the area Sunday morning and are relatively light to moderate in intensity as they move east to west.

This morning will have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with the isolated rain chances.

Temperatures start in the mid to upper 70s and we’re expecting them to remain in the low to mid-80s today.

The chance for afternoon showers turns farther inland and into western parts of the area. Most of the activity later today should remain in the everglades.

With that said, a sneaky afternoon shower is still possible, but much of the coastal areas should remain rain-free this afternoon.

We’ll keep mostly dry conditions into the start of the work week before things really start heating up and the humidity climbs ahead of the next cold front.

We’re currently influenced by a ridge in the Atlantic waters which is keeping rip current dangers high with a strong onshore wind.

By Wednesday night and into Thursday, the front starts approaching so scattered showers start returning to the forecast leading into the weekend.