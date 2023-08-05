Isolated showers will be the main focus of the weekend

This morning a few isolated showers have been right along the coast. We will expect more throughout the latter half of the morning and mainly into the afternoon and evening. Off and on downpours will be the main focus of today’s forecast.

Highs return to the low 90s with heat index values up to 105 throughout the area but rain showers will help, briefly. The Florida Keys are under a heat advisory until 7 pm tonight as it’ll be near 108 for an extended period of time.

Next week looks to keep the SE flow with a ridge of high pressure so storm chances remain lower and the heat starts becoming the focus of the forecast.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Storms will be more widespread this afternoon than we will see on Sunday. Scattered storms turn more isolated for the second half of the weekend but they will still create hazards. The lower coverage will take over as dry air arrives into the start of next week but the isolated downpours will still be intense.