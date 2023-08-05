first alert weather

Isolated showers will be the main focus of the weekend

The heat will return to the low 90's with a heat index value of 105, but the rain showers will help cool you down.

By Chelsea Ambriz

NBC Universal, Inc.

This morning a few isolated showers have been right along the coast. We will expect more throughout the latter half of the morning and mainly into the afternoon and evening. Off and on downpours will be the main focus of today’s forecast. 

Highs return to the low 90s with heat index values up to 105 throughout the area but rain showers will help, briefly. The Florida Keys are under a heat advisory until 7 pm tonight as it’ll be near 108 for an extended period of time. 

Next week looks to keep the SE flow with a ridge of high pressure so storm chances remain lower and the heat starts becoming the focus of the forecast.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Storms will be more widespread this afternoon than we will see on Sunday. Scattered storms turn more isolated for the second half of the weekend but they will still create hazards. The lower coverage will take over as dry air arrives into the start of next week but the isolated downpours will still be intense.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us