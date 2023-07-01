It's feelin' hot, hot, hot for July 1st

The holiday weekend is here! This morning is starting off mostly clear with temps in the upper 70s low 80s. It is definitely muggy this morning! At 5 AM, Fort Lauderdale had a temp of 81, dew point of 79, and a heat index of 89!

Highs today will stay in the low 90s with heat index values near 100. Afternoon storms being anticipated this afternoon. With the ESE breeze most of the showers will be inland and in the western parts of the area. The beaches could still see a stray storm but most of the action is away from the coast. Storms could linger late into the evening before falling apart and ending by midnight.

Sunday, more scattered action is expected so heat index values will be slightly higher than Saturday. Highs in the low 90s, Heat index values in the low 100s. Heavy downpours could lead to flood advisories around the area.

Monday, more scattered storms. Isolated chances in the morning with the sea breeze before afternoon action develops. Again slow moving storms could lead to flooding concerns. Highs in the low 90s.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Fourth Of July, Scattered showers and storms are possible! It isn’t looking at a wash out but there definitely could be an early storm before evening activity develops. Any firework displays could be met with lightning from a storm nearby or off in the distance. I think there is a good chance fireworks will be good to go for most. Highs will be in the low 90s with evening temps staying in the upper 70s.