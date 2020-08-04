Showers, Storms to Get Heavier Tuesday Afternoon in South Florida

If you're heading out Tuesday across South Florida, don't forget that umbrella with showers bringing heavier rain throughout the day in our area.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast by the afternoon. Watch for some pockets of heavy rainfall with the strongest of these storms as they work through the area through the afternoon commute.

Temperatures will again reach the low 90s and feel like 100-106.

Rain chances increase slightly with the focus on the second half of our Wednesday. Scattered storms and highs near 90 remain in the forecast through the end of the work week and into the weekend.