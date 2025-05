Deep moisture moves into South Florida ahead of a front in the eastern Gulf, bringing periods of heavy rain to our area on Monday and into early Tuesday.

Severe weather alerts are in place as we could see average rain amounts in the range of 3 to 6 inches, with some spots picking up 8 inches or more.

This would effectively end the drought in South Florida, but areas of flooding will certainly cause headaches.