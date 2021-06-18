first alert weather

Live Satellite: Track Potential Tropical Cyclone Three as it Churns Toward Gulf Coast

NOAA

Bands of rain and brisk wind are hitting parts of the U.S. Gulf Coast as a disorganized tropical weather system moves north.

Forecasters said Friday the system could develop into a tropical storm, threatening to bring heavy rain, storm surge and coastal flooding.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. The system could bring up to a foot of rain this weekend to the central U.S. Gulf Coast.

Track the storm in real-time below:

