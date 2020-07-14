Lower Rain Chances Tuesday Bringing Above Average Temperatures in South Florida

The good comes with the bad when it comes to the weather in South Florida on Tuesday - while rain chances do drop slightly, temperatures will once again rise to above average numbers in several cities.

You can look for just a few thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon with highs once again in the mid-90s. The current record high for Miami stands at 95, 97 for Fort Lauderdale and 95 in Key West.

Miami has the best shot to close in on that record while the humidity is high too with feels like temperatures closing in on 100.

Rain chances creep up Wednesday and even more late this week and weekend. You'll notice a beach breeze and cooler highs in the low-90s late this week and we may struggle to even hit 90 this weekend.