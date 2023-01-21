Mild, Cloudy Saturday in South Florida as Rain Chances Remain Low

Saturday starts of mild with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Skies remain mostly sunny to start the day, but clouds continue to take over through the afternoon and evening.

Overnight, lows dip back to the upper 60s and low 70s under the mostly cloudy skies.

Rain chances are minimal through the weekend as a front starts approaching from the north.

Sunday, we’ll see a bit more sun than Saturday with rain chances remaining low but not 0%.

Temperatures are set to reach the low 80s.

By Monday, a front will come through bringing the chance for some overnight scattered showers into Tuesday morning. Winds shift and become strong from the northwest.

This is the weak front that will come through to start the week, but a stronger front late week looks to bring back morning temperatures in the 50s.