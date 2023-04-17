first alert weather

More Heavy Rain Expected in South Florida as Flooding Risk Remains

By Adam Berg

NBC Universal, Inc.

Round one of heavy rain and lightning is on the way out, but not before spreading widespread 1” amounts of rain across the region.

That’s all it takes to get some localized flooding going, especially since the ground is saturated.

Lingering humidity, warm temperatures and an approaching front will trigger the next round of storms after lunch.

Once again localized flooding will be something to watch.

The front should push through by the evening and bring an end to these stubborn storms.

The rest of the week will be pretty nice with just isolated showers at best.

Morning temperatures will range from the upper 60s to low 70s with afternoon numbers in the low 80s.

This is pretty typical for this time of the year and I think you’ll appreciate that beach breeze too!

Temperatures are forecast to push back into the mid-80s this weekend with spotty rain.

