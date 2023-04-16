More Rain Expected in South Florida Sunday as Flooding Risk Remains

Sunday will continue with hot temperatures before more afternoon and evening thunderstorms pass through. Highs will reach the upper 80s near 90 degrees.

This morning is warm and muggy with a light variable breeze under a partly cloudy sky.

The first half of the day will remain rain free, but by 2 or 3 p.m., storms start firing up in the western suburbs and will fill in as the afternoon continues.

Heavy rain could continue through the early evening before models start hinting at a break in the activity.

There could also be another round of storms that develops closer to 10 or 11 p.m. and the rain takes us into the overnight hours, but falling apart and moving south by 4 a.m.

There is a marginal risk in place for wind and small hail within the thunderstorms today, but the main threat will be flooding. There is also a marginal risk for flooding with the possibility of 2” to 3” per hour rainfall rates.

This will increase the risk for flash flooding to quickly return to saturated areas. It will also make it difficult for any standing water still out there to recede.

More storms are likely midday Monday as the front swings through with more heavy rain being the main concern.

Once we get on the back side of the front, midweek should feature mainly dry days with more comfortable conditions.