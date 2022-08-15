first alert weather

Morning Sunshine, Afternoon Storms as Weather Pattern Continues in South Florida

By Adam Berg

NBC Universal, Inc.

Morning sunshine and afternoon thunderstorms is the best way to describe what's ahead for your Monday as our pattern continues.

Easily half of us will see rain with highs pushing into the low-90s.

Light winds could allow storms to rain in one place, so flooding is a concern once again.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

We keep mostly afternoon storms in the forecast all week with rain chances slowly dipping each day.

We go from 60% to about 30% by Friday, while highs stay locked into the low-90s.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead during the hurricane season. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us