Morning Sunshine, Afternoon Storms as Weather Pattern Continues in South Florida

Morning sunshine and afternoon thunderstorms is the best way to describe what's ahead for your Monday as our pattern continues.

Easily half of us will see rain with highs pushing into the low-90s.

Light winds could allow storms to rain in one place, so flooding is a concern once again.

We keep mostly afternoon storms in the forecast all week with rain chances slowly dipping each day.

We go from 60% to about 30% by Friday, while highs stay locked into the low-90s.