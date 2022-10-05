Mostly Sunny Skies, Some Stray Showers Across South Florida

We continue with the mild pattern across South Florida.

Mostly sunny to partly sunny skies are anticipated for Wednesday with a few stray showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

We keep the north to northeast wind from the remnants of Ian but rain chances stay at a minimum through the end of the week.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to fall into the low 70s. We’ll keep partly clear skies into the morning.

Thursday, another warm day is expected, the humidity remains manageable with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Mostly dry conditions persist.

Tropical Depression Twelve is off the coast of Africa and moving northwest into the open waters. The area of interest by the Windward Islands is up to 80% of development.