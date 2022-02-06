first alert weather

Mostly Sunny Skies to Round Out the Weekend in South Florida

By Steve MacLaughlin

NBC Universal, Inc.

After unsettled weather Saturday afternoon into Saturday night, the rest of the weekend actually looks pretty decent.

Expect mostly sunny skies and only a 10% chance at a passing shower on Sunday.

High temps will top out at about 80°.

Monday looks identical to Sunday and then we’ll add a few isolated showers on Tuesday and some scattered showers on Wednesday ahead of our next cold front.

The end of the workweek looks delightful.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
