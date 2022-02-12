Mostly Sunny Skies, Warm Weather to Kick Off Weekend in South Florida

Saturday will be the better half of the weekend with mostly sunny skies, warm highs in the lower 80s and a few isolated showers in the afternoon, mainly inland.

Sunday’s weather story is a cold front with showers & storms in the afternoon and early evening with clearing late in the evening into Monday as gusty winds pick up from the north.

Sunday’s high is 78°. Monday morning is a chillier 58° and Monday afternoon is a cooler but gorgeous 74° with bright sunshine.

7AM SATURDAY: It feels like 68° in Miami. It feels like -22° in Minneapolis.#nbc6 @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/AkGlhN2JJS — Steve MacLaughlin (@SteveMacNBC6) February 12, 2022

