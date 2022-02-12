first alert weather

Mostly Sunny Skies, Warm Weather to Kick Off Weekend in South Florida

By Steve MacLaughlin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Saturday will be the better half of the weekend with mostly sunny skies, warm highs in the lower 80s and a few isolated showers in the afternoon, mainly inland.

Sunday’s weather story is a cold front with showers & storms in the afternoon and early evening with clearing late in the evening into Monday as gusty winds pick up from the north.

Sunday’s high is 78°. Monday morning is a chillier 58° and Monday afternoon is a cooler but gorgeous 74° with bright sunshine.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
