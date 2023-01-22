Muggy, Breezy Sunday Expected in South Florida as Rain Chances Remain Low

Muggy and windy conditions are expected for Sunday with partly cloudy skies.

Highs will reach the low to mid-80s, but tonight, the wind should lighten back up but temperatures remain in the low 70s heading into Monday morning.

Monday, another hot and humid day is anticipated ahead of a weak cold front that will move through, but highs are still likely to return to the low to mid-80s by the first half of the afternoon.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Heading into the evening, the front passes South Florida bringing a scattered showers for the early evening hours. This will usher in a brief break in the heat as highs on Tuesday fall back to the mid-70s. Gusty conditions should remain.

Late week, a secondary and stronger cold front will come through. This will bring showers Thursday and temperatures by Friday morning fall into the 50s!

It’ll be a refreshing and comfortable Friday with the nice conditions continuing into the weekend.